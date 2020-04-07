Market Overview

Greenbrier Companies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 07, 2020 9:45am   Comments
Shares of Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) jumped more than 14% after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 earnings.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 109.09% year over year to $0.46, which beat the estimate of $0.29.

Revenue of $623,848,000 less by 5.29% year over year, which missed the estimate of $798,970,000.

Looking Ahead

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Greenbrier Companies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jan 08, 2020

Time: 12:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/938/32697

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $36.41

Company's 52-week low was at $12.89

Price action over last quarter: down 41.93%

Company Profile

Greenbrier Companies Inc designs, manufactures and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe, marine barges in North America and provides wheel services, railcar refurbishment, and parts, leasing and other services to the railroad. Its segments include Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts, and Leasing and Services. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the manufacturing segment.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

