Recap: Northern Technologies Q2 Earnings

Shares of Northern Technologies (NASDAQ:NTIC) rose over 4% after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 93.33% year over year to $0.02, which missed the estimate of $0.10.

Revenue of $13,234,000 lower by 0.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $13,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Northern Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 07, 2020

Time: 08:05 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/dekv5hqp

Technicals

52-week high: $27.55

Company's 52-week low was at $4.70

Price action over last quarter: down 52.88%

Company Overview

Northern Technologies International Corp, or NTIC is a United States-based firm that develops and markets environmentally beneficial products and services worldwide either directly or through a network of joint ventures, distributors, and agents. It operates through two segments which include ZERUST and Nature-Tec. Its main business is providing corrosion prevention solutions that are marketed under the ZERUST brand. The company also sells a portfolio of bio-based and biodegradable (compostable) polymer resin compounds and finished products marketed under the Natur-Tec brand. The ZERUST brand generates a vast majority of the revenue for the company.