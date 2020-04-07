5 Stocks To Watch For April 7, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $798.97 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 1.8% to $14.10 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ: INO) disclosed that the United States FDA accepted the New Drug Application for INO-4800, a vaccine that is designed to prevent COVID-19, clearing the way for Phase 1 clinical testing in healthy volunteers. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.2% to $8.71 in the pre-market trading session. Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) disclosed that it received FDA emergency use authorization for ARIES SARS-CoV-2 assay to detect virus responsible for COVID-19 disease. The company issued strong Q1 sales forecast. Luminex shares climbed 8.2% to $29.30 in the pre-market trading session.

