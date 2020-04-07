5 Stocks To Watch For April 7, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE: GBX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $798.97 million before the opening bell. Greenbrier shares fell 1.8% to $14.10 in pre-market trading.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) disclosed that the United States FDA accepted the New Drug Application for INO-4800, a vaccine that is designed to prevent COVID-19, clearing the way for Phase 1 clinical testing in healthy volunteers. Inovio Pharmaceuticals shares gained 3.2% to $8.71 in the pre-market trading session.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) disclosed that it received FDA emergency use authorization for ARIES SARS-CoV-2 assay to detect virus responsible for COVID-19 disease. The company issued strong Q1 sales forecast. Luminex shares climbed 8.2% to $29.30 in the pre-market trading session.
- Analysts are expecting Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) to have earned $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion in the latest quarter. Levi Strauss will release earnings after the markets close. Levi Strauss shares gained 1% to $11.05 in pre-market trading.
- President Donald Trump's administration and 3M Co. (NYSE: MMM) reported a deal to increase mask supply in the US. As part of the agreement, 3M will import 166.5 million masks from its China manufacturing facilities by June. 3M shares surged 4.1% to $146.50 in the pre-market trading session.
