Earnings Scheduled For April 7, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.29 per share on revenue of $798.97 million.
- Lindsay Corporation (NYSE: LNN) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.45 per share on revenue of $112.58 million.
- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.1 per share on revenue of $13 million.
- AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.03 per share on revenue of $68.55 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $1.47 billion.
- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGH) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.50 per share on revenue of $268.93 million.
- EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $61.78 million.
