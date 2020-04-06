Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 06, 2020 4:04am   Comments
Share:
Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2020

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.90 million.
  • Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.
  • Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $322.83 million.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DGLY + CAAP)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
10 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
76 Biggest Movers From Friday
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Falls Over 100 Points; CarGurus Shares Slide
50 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga