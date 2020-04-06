Earnings Scheduled For April 6, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $220.90 million.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.18 per share on revenue of $23.75 million.
- Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE: CAAP) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $322.83 million.
