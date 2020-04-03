Constellation Brands Reports Q4 Earnings Beat

Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS results.

Constellation Brands reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.04 per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.60. The company reported sales at $1.903 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.84 billion.

Constellation Brands is a fortune 500 company, is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits.

Constellation Brands shares were trading up 4.40% at $137 in Friday’s pre-market session. The stock has a 52-week high of $214.48 and a 52-week low of $104.28.