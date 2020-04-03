Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 03, 2020 5:03am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company suspended its dividend and buyback program. Dave & Buster's shares gained 2% to $10.25 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported 88,400 deliveries and 102,672 total production in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations. Tesla shares jumped 14% to $518.00 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares rose 0.4% to $131.69 in pre-market trading.

  • Chewy Inc (NYSE: CHWY) reported a Q4 net loss of $0.15 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.17 per share. Its revenue climbed to $1.35 billion from $1.09 billion. The company did not issue full-year outlook. Chewy shares dropped 4.2% to $33.60 in the pre-market trading session.
  • Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI) lowered its preliminary Q3 sales guidance from $770 million-$830 million to $755 million-$785 million. The company said it had $285 million in net cash and equivalents as of March 31. Super Micro Computer shares rose 2.1% to close at $20.89 on Thursday.

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

