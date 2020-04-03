5 Stocks To Watch For April 3, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. The company suspended its dividend and buyback program. Dave & Buster's shares gained 2% to $10.25 in the pre-market trading session.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) reported 88,400 deliveries and 102,672 total production in the first quarter, beating analyst expectations. Tesla shares jumped 14% to $518.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Wall Street expects Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $1.84 billion before the opening bell. Constellation shares rose 0.4% to $131.69 in pre-market trading.

