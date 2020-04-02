Dave & Buster's Trades Higher On Q4 Earnings

Dave & Buster's Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PLAY) shares were trading higher after the company reported fourth-quarter earnings results.

The company reported fourth-quarter EPS at 80 cents per share, EBITDA at $72.9 million and sales at $347.2 million for the fourth-quarter. Comps were down 4.7% year-over-year.

Dave & Busters also suspended the dividend and buyback program.

The stock was trading up 8.06% at $10.06 per share in Thursday after-hours session. The stock has a 52-week high of $59.60 and a 52-week low of $4.60.

