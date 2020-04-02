Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Apogee's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 02, 2020 3:27pm   Comments
Share:

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Apogee Enterprises reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $337.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $335.39 million.

Apogee Enterprises designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.

Apogee Enterprises shares were trading up 5.77% at $18.64. The stock has a 52-week range between $46.70 and $13.77.

Related Links:

Apogee Trades Higher On Q1 Earnings Beat

Apogee Enterprises Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (APOG)

60 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Jumps 25%; Luckin Coffee Shares Plummet
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; Walgreens Earnings Beat Expectations
Recap: Apogee Enterprises Q4 Earnings
Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga