Why Apogee's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ: APOG) shares are trading higher on Thursday, after the company reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter EPS and sales results.

Apogee Enterprises reported quarterly earnings of 51 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 35 cents. The company reported quarterly sales of $337.1 million, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $335.39 million.

Apogee Enterprises designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil.

Apogee Enterprises shares were trading up 5.77% at $18.64. The stock has a 52-week range between $46.70 and $13.77.

