Recap: Schnitzer Steel Q2 Earnings

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Indus (NASDAQ:SCHN) were unchanged at $12.52 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 35.42% year over year to $0.31, which beat the estimate of $0.24.

Revenue of $439,482,000 lower by 7.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $432,020,000.

Outlook

Schnitzer Steel Indus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 02, 2020

Time: 03:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/q82bgrhj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $27.47

Company's 52-week low was at $10.09

Price action over last quarter: down 40.69%

Company Description

Schnitzer Steel Industries is one of the largest ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal recyclers in the U.S. Its metal recycling business collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, appliances, machinery, and construction demolition. Additionally, Schnitzer operates an auto-parts business that purchases obsolete vehicles and sells any useful parts to retail customers and a steelmaking business that supplies construction products along the West Coast.