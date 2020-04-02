A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain, Jobless Claims In Focus
Pre-open movers
U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade. The Challenger job-cut report for March is scheduled for release at 7:30 a.m. ET. Data on international trade for February and initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Data on factory orders for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. Federal Reserve Bank of Minneapolis President Neel Kashkari is set to speak at 1:00 p.m. ET.
The U.S. is now the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic with the highest number of cases around the world. Total COVID-19 cases in the U.S. exceeded 216,700 with around 5,100 deaths. Spain confirmed a total of over 104,100 cases, while Italy reported a total of at least 110,500 confirmed cases and 13,100 deaths.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 349 points to 21,089 while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures traded rose 38.75 points to 2,486.75. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index surged 103.75 points to 7,542.50.
Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 10.3% to trade at $27.28 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 9.1% to trade at $22.15 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration's weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is scheduled for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
A Peek Into Global Markets
European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index falling 0.9%, STOXX Europe 600 Index gaining 0.2% and German DAX 30 index gaining 0.3%. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.3%, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.4%.
In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.37%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.84%, China’s Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.69% and India’s BSE Sensex dropped 4.48%.
Broker Recommendation
Analysts at Stifel upgraded Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC) from Hold to Buy and announced a $95 price target.
Science Applications shares fell 5% to close at $70.90 on Wednesday.
Breaking News
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter.
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) priced its 62.5 million share offering of common stock at $8 per share.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) reported a $125 million common stock offering.
- Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) is offering purchase and rent options in its Prime Video apps on certain Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) platforms starting Wednesday.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: A Peek Into The MarketsEarnings News Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets