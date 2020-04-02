5 Stocks To Watch For April 2, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ: WBA) to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $35.27 billion before the opening bell. Walgreens shares rose 1.1% to $43.50 in after-hours trading.
- PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. PVH shares climbed 5.7% to $34.50 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting CarMax, Inc (NYSE: KMX) to have earned $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion in the latest quarter. CarMax will release earnings before the markets open. CarMax shares slipped 0.1% to $52.30 in after-hours trading.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) reported a $125 million common stock offering. InVitae shares dipped 10.4% to $10.49 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $810.58 million before the opening bell. Acuity Brands shares dropped 5.8% to close at $80.72 on Wednesday.
