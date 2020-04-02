Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 02, 2020 4:50am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $35.27 billion.
  • CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $810.58 million.
  • Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $432.02 million.
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $335.39 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $344.46 million.
  • Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
  • Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $53.4 million.
  • Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $63.25 million.
  • StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

