Earnings Scheduled For April 2, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $1.46 per share on revenue of $35.27 billion.
- CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.12 per share on revenue of $4.67 billion.
- Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE: AYI) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.94 per share on revenue of $810.58 million.
- Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.24 per share on revenue of $432.02 million.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.35 per share on revenue of $335.39 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.69 per share on revenue of $344.46 million.
- Chewy, Inc. (NYSE: CHWY) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.17 per share on revenue of $1.35 billion.
- Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE: FC) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $53.4 million.
- Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $63.25 million.
- StoneMor Inc. (NYSE: STON) is estimated to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
