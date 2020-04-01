Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Lamb Weston Holdings Q3 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 9:32am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings (NYSE:LW) fell over 12% on Wednesday after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 18.95% year over year to $0.77, which missed the estimate of $0.93.

Revenue of $937,300,000 up by 1.13% year over year, which missed the estimate of $959,190,000.

Outlook

Lamb Weston Holdings hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Apr 01, 2020

Time: 10:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://globalmeet.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1288600&tp_key=5ed9057866

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $96.32

52-week low: $39.06

Price action over last quarter: down 36.92%

Company Profile

Lamb Weston is the world's second-largest producer of branded and private-label frozen potato products, such as French fries, sweet potato fries, tots, diced potatoes, mashed potatoes, hash browns, and chips. The company also has a small appetizer business that produces onion rings, mozzarella sticks, and cheese curds. While 80% of revenue are U.S.-based, the firm also sells its products in Canada, Japan, China, Korea, Mexico, and several other countries. About 86% of the firm's products are distributed into the foodservice channel, while the remaining 14% is sold through retail. Lamb Weston became an independent company in 2016 when it was spun-off from Conagra.

 

Related Articles (LW)

5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2020
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 19, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga