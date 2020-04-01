UniFirst: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) rose more tha 3% on Wednesday after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 8.98% over the past year to $1.82, which beat the estimate of $1.65.

Revenue of $464,600,000 rose by 6.20% year over year, which beat the estimate of $457,480,000.

Guidance

UniFirst hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

UniFirst hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Apr 01, 2020

Time: 10:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/77vv5u2z

Price Action

52-week high: $217.90

52-week low: $121.89

Price action over last quarter: down 27.20%

Company Overview

UniFirst Corp provides workplace uniforms, protective clothing, and other workplace products and services to businesses in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The rental and cleaning segment accounts for the majority of company sales. That segment rents and sells clothing and non-garment items, and it offers a cleaning service that delivers clean uniforms when it picks up dirty or contaminated ones. The specialty garments rental and cleaning segment provides specialty garments, non-garments, and cleaning services for nuclear and classroom applications. The First Aid segment provides safety supplies and pill packaging. UniFirst manufactures most of its products at its plants in Mexico and Nicaragua.