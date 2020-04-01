Market Overview

5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 5:17am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $457.48 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares gained 3.1% to close at $151.09 on Tuesday.
  • Analysts are expecting PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares slipped 0.9% to $37.31 in after-hours trading.
  • Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Verint shares dipped 12% to $37.84 in the after-hours trading session.

  • Analysts expect Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE: LW) to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $959.19 million before the opening bell. Lamb Weston shares rose 0.1% to $57.16 in after-hours trading.
  • BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) reported upbeat adjusted earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. BlackBerry shares dropped 8.2% to $3.79 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

