5 Stocks To Watch For April 1, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects UniFirst Corp (NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $457.48 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares gained 3.1% to close at $151.09 on Tuesday.

(NYSE: UNF) to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $457.48 million before the opening bell. UniFirst shares gained 3.1% to close at $151.09 on Tuesday. Analysts are expecting PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares slipped 0.9% to $37.31 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: PVH) to have earned $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion in the latest quarter. PVH will release earnings after the markets close. PVH shares slipped 0.9% to $37.31 in after-hours trading. Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: VRNT) reported weaker-than-expected results for its fourth quarter on Tuesday. Verint shares dipped 12% to $37.84 in the after-hours trading session.

