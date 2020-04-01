Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $457.48 million.
- Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $959.19 million.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
- NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
- Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.
