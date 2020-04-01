Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For April 1, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 01, 2020 4:39am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • UniFirst Corporation (NYSE: UNF) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $1.65 per share on revenue of $457.48 million.
  • Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.93 per share on revenue of $959.19 million.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • PVH Corp. (NYSE: PVH) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $1.81 per share on revenue of $2.50 billion.
  • NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE: NG) is expected to post a quarterly loss at $0.01 per share.
  • Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $1.19 per share on revenue of $1.25 million.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

