Recap: Landec Q3 Earnings

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) reported Q3 results after Tuesday's close.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged over the past year to $0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $152,928,000 less by 1.77% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $153,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 31, 2020

Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=138411

Technicals

52-week high: $13.24

52-week low was at $7.53

Price action over last quarter: down 13.91%

Company Overview

Landec Corp designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets, and license technology applications to partners. It has two proprietary polymer technology platforms, Intelimer polymers, and hyaluronan biopolymers. The company also sells specialty packaged branded Eat Smart and GreenLine and private label fresh-cut vegetables and whole produce to retailers, club stores, and foodservice operators. Its segments are the Packaged fresh vegetables, and the Biomaterials. It derives key revenue from the Packaged fresh vegetable segment which includes the marketing and packing of specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. The company has the business presence in the US and other countries.