BlackBerry: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) rose 5.5% Tuesday to close to $4.12. After the bell, the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 18.18% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
Revenue of $291,000,000 higher by 13.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $296,300,000.
Details Of The Call
Date: Mar 31, 2020
Time: 02:04 PM ET
Price Action
52-week high was at $10.29
52-week low was at $2.70
Price action over last quarter: down 36.24%
Company Description
BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises and embedded software to automotive, medical and industrial OEMs and suppliers.
