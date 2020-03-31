BlackBerry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) rose 5.5% Tuesday to close to $4.12. After the bell, the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.18% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $291,000,000 higher by 13.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $296,300,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2020

Time: 02:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackberry.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fcompany%2Finvestors&eventid=2152265&sessionid=1&key=7B75071A30A2EB250B0435C3DCD5A912®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high was at $10.29

52-week low was at $2.70

Price action over last quarter: down 36.24%

Company Description

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises and embedded software to automotive, medical and industrial OEMs and suppliers.