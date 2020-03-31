Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BlackBerry: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 5:39pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) rose 5.5% Tuesday to close to $4.12. After the bell, the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 18.18% year over year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $291,000,000 higher by 13.23% year over year, which missed the estimate of $296,300,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 31, 2020

Time: 02:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.blackberry.com%2Fus%2Fen%2Fcompany%2Finvestors&eventid=2152265&sessionid=1&key=7B75071A30A2EB250B0435C3DCD5A912&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high was at $10.29

52-week low was at $2.70

Price action over last quarter: down 36.24%

Company Description

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises and embedded software to automotive, medical and industrial OEMs and suppliers.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BB)

Afternoon Market Stats in 5 Minutes
BlackBerry's Q4 Earnings Outlook
5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2020
Cramer Reveals Stock Favorites, Says Intuitive Surgical A 'Winner'
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News After-Hours Center

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga