McCormick & Co: Q1 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 8:44am   Comments
Shares of McCormick & Co (NYSE:MKC) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 3.57% over the past year to $1.08, which beat the estimate of $1.04.

Revenue of $1,212,000,000 lower by 1.62% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Guidance

For the fiscal year 2020, McCormick withdrew its guidance .

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 31, 2020

Time: 10:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/maxrdxks

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $174.58

52-week low: $112.22

Price action over last quarter: down 14.58%

Company Description

In its nearly 130-year history, McCormick has become the leading global manufacturer, marketer, and distributor of spices, herbs, extracts, seasonings, and other flavorings. McCormick's customer base includes top quick-service restaurants, retail grocery chains, and other packaged food manufacturers, with about 40% of sales generated beyond its home turf to include 150 other countries and territories. Beyond its namesake brand, the firm's portfolio includes Old Bay, Zatarain's, Thai Kitchen, and the recently acquired Frank's RedHot and French's brand.

 

