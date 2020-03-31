Market Overview

Capital Senior Living: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 8:40am
Shares of Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 106.90% over the past year to ($0.60), which missed the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $108,688,000 less by 5.57% year over year, which missed the estimate of $109,380,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 31, 2020

Time: 02:02 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.capitalsenior.com/investor-relations/conference-calls/

Technicals

52-week high: $5.64

Company's 52-week low was at $0.46

Price action over last quarter: down 84.45%

Company Description

Capital Senior Living Corp operates as residential communities for senior adults in the United States. The company provides senior living services to the elderly, including independent living, assisted living, and memory care services. Its objective is to provide value to residents by providing quality senior housing services at reasonable prices. The basic service of the company is comprised of meals, housekeeping, laundry, 24-hour staffing, transportation, social and recreational activities, and healthcare monitoring.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

