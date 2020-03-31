5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares rose 0.1% to $143.00 in after-hours trading.

Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. RH shares dropped 11.8% to $104.06 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: RH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. RH shares dropped 11.8% to $104.06 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $296.30 million in the recent quarter. BlackBerry will release earnings after the markets close. BlackBerry shares rose 1.8% to $3.98 in after-hours trading.

