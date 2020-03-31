Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 31, 2020 5:24am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 31, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) to report quarterly earnings at $1.04 per share on revenue of $1.23 billion before the opening bell. McCormick shares rose 0.1% to $143.00 in after-hours trading.
  • Restoration Hardware Holdings, Inc (NYSE: RH) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed estimates. RH shares dropped 11.8% to $104.06 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB) to have earned $0.04 per share on revenue of $296.30 million in the recent quarter. BlackBerry will release earnings after the markets close. BlackBerry shares rose 1.8% to $3.98 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Domino's Pizza, Inc. (NYSE: DPZ) reported a 3.9% rise in its Q1 same store sales for company-owned stores, while international sales rose 1.5%. The company also disclosed that it is withdrawing its FY20 guidance. Domino's shares fell 3.4% to $335.00 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG) to report quarterly earnings at $0.48 per share on revenue of $2.58 billion before the opening bell. Conagra shares rose 0.8% to $28.45 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAG + BB)

Earnings Scheduled For March 31, 2020
Q3 Earnings Preview For Conagra Brands
Cramer Reveals Stock Favorites, Says Intuitive Surgical A 'Winner'
11 Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Forget Index Funds, Check Your Refrigerator For Stock Pick, Says Jim Cramer
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga