Cal-Maine Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 8:36am
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 65.85% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $345,588,000 was down by 10.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $338,080,000.

Outlook

Cal-Maine Foods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Cal-Maine Foods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jan 06, 2020

Time: 11:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.calmainefoods.com/investors/events-calendar/

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $47.00

Company's 52-week low was at $30.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 11.35%

Company Description

Cal-Maine Foods Inc produces and sells shell eggs. Its main market is United States. The company's product portfolio contains nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs. Cal-Maine Foods markets the shell eggs to a diverse group of customers, including grocery-store chains, club stores, and foodservice distributors. The company's brands are: Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.

 

Earnings News

