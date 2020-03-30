Cal-Maine Foods: Q3 Earnings Insights
Shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) rose 0.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q3 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 65.85% over the past year to $0.28, which beat the estimate of $0.17.
Revenue of $345,588,000 was down by 10.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $338,080,000.
Outlook
Cal-Maine Foods hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.
Cal-Maine Foods hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jan 06, 2020
Time: 11:01 PM ET
Webcast URL: https://www.calmainefoods.com/investors/events-calendar/
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $47.00
Company's 52-week low was at $30.74
Price action over last quarter: Up 11.35%
Company Description
Cal-Maine Foods Inc produces and sells shell eggs. Its main market is United States. The company's product portfolio contains nutritionally enhanced, cage-free, organic, and brown eggs. Cal-Maine Foods markets the shell eggs to a diverse group of customers, including grocery-store chains, club stores, and foodservice distributors. The company's brands are: Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain.