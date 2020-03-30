Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 30, 2020 4:50am   Comments
Share:
5 Stocks To Watch For March 30, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Cal-Maine Foods Inc (NASDAQ: CALM) to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $338.08 million before the opening bell. Cal-Maine shares rose 0.9% to $42.78 in after-hours trading.
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) reported that the U.S. FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for a diagnostic test for the COVID-19 that can deliver results within minutes. Abbott shares rose 2.2% to $76.21 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting RH (NYSE: RH) to have earned $3.59 per share on revenue of $708.87 million in the latest quarter. RH will release earnings after the markets close. RH shares rose 0.1% to $111.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) reported that it is withdrawing FY20 guidance. Western Union shares dropped 4.9% to close at $19.74 on Friday.
  • Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) disclosed that the FDA has issued Emergency Use Authorization for its NxTAG®CoV Extended Panel to detect coronavirus. Luminex shares rose 0.3% to $27.00 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CALM + ABT)

Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2020
Abbott Labs To Launch Point-Of-Care Test That Can Detect Coronavirus Within 5 Minutes
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Milestone Pharma Flunks Late-Stage Study, CytomX Strikes Cancer Drug Collaboration, BARDA Grant For GenMark's COVID-19 Test
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Obtains FDA Emergency Use Authorization For COVID-19 Test, Chembio Appoints New CEO, Inovio Slumps On Earnings
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga