Earnings Scheduled For March 30, 2020
Companies Reporting Before The Bell
- Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALM) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $338.08 million.
- HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.06 per share on revenue of $12.21 million.
- China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE: CYD) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.23 per share on revenue of $4.24 billion.
- Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $38.36 million.
- P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIN) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
- The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE: LGL) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
- RH (NYSE: RH) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $3.59 per share on revenue of $708.87 million.
- Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ: VERO) is expected to post quarterly loss at $1.12 per share on revenue of $32.71 million.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $41.96 million.
- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSSE) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.44 per share on revenue of $23.46 million.
- Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ: APTX) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.56 per share on revenue of $1.02 million.
- Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.05 per share on revenue of $1.16 million.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.34 per share on revenue of $141.83 million.
- RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE: RYB) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share.
- CUI Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUI) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.11 per share on revenue of $5.95 million.
- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $4.32 million.
- Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALPN) is estimated to post quarterly loss at $0.58 per share on revenue of $180.00 thousand.
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) is expected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDL) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.18 per share on revenue of $31.56 million.
- Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSON) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.19 per share on revenue of $27.60 million.
- GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: GVP) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $20.40 million.
- Dare Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ: DARE) is projected to post a quarterly loss at $0.18 per share.
- Eastside Distilling, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAST) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.26 per share on revenue of $3.71 million.
- Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE: FSI) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $8.01 million.
- Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ: USIO) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $7.31 million.
- Linx S.A. (NYSE: LINX) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $49.12 million.
- Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOTS) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.21 per share on revenue of $360.00 thousand.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets