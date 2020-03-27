AutoWeb: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) were unchanged in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share came in at ($0.24), which missed the estimate of ($0.13).

Revenue of $26,683,000 less by 17.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $29,850,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 27, 2020

Time: 11:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ftxfusds

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $4.71

52-week low: $0.50

Price action over last quarter: down 49.70%

Company Overview

AutoWeb Inc is an automotive marketing services company that operates multiple Internet properties related to the automotive market. The company operates three car buying Web sites Autobytel.com, CarSmart.com, and Autoweb.com that link car buyers with dealers. It's business model consists of having potential car buyers request information from dealers. The information is then forwarded to the dealers, who in turn contact the car buyer with a "no-haggle" price.