6 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 27, 2020 5:41am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares surged 9% to $20.79 in the after-hours trading session.
  • GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company suspended its annual guidance. GameStop shares climbed 10% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Wall Street expects Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $139.13 million before the opening bell. SecureWorks shares rose 0.7% to $12.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor

  • Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but pulled its annual forecast. Lululemon shares slipped 2.4% to $195.95 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Sportsman's Warehouse shares jumped 14.1% to $6.40 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but lowered its FY20 guidance for earnings and sales. Progress Software shares dipped 8.9% to $31.75 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas

