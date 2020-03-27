6 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares surged 9% to $20.79 in the after-hours trading session.
- GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company suspended its annual guidance. GameStop shares climbed 10% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.
- Wall Street expects Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $139.13 million before the opening bell. SecureWorks shares rose 0.7% to $12.00 in after-hours trading.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its fourth quarter, but pulled its annual forecast. Lululemon shares slipped 2.4% to $195.95 in the after-hours trading session.
- Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SPWH) reported better-than-expected results for its fourth quarter. Sportsman's Warehouse shares jumped 14.1% to $6.40 in the after-hours trading session.
- Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ: PRGS) reported upbeat earnings for its first quarter, but lowered its FY20 guidance for earnings and sales. Progress Software shares dipped 8.9% to $31.75 in the after-hours trading session.
