6 Stocks To Watch For March 27, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares surged 9% to $20.79 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: KBH) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter on Thursday. KB Home shares surged 9% to $20.79 in the after-hours trading session. GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company suspended its annual guidance. GameStop shares climbed 10% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: GME) reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, while sales missed views. The company suspended its annual guidance. GameStop shares climbed 10% to $4.85 in the after-hours trading session. Wall Street expects Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ: SCWX) to report quarterly loss at $0.01 per share on revenue of $139.13 million before the opening bell. SecureWorks shares rose 0.7% to $12.00 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor