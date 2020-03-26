Signet Jewelers: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) rallied 20% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 7.32% year over year to $3.67, which beat the estimate of $3.47.

Revenue of $2,153,000,000 lower by 0.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,120,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Signet Jewelers hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Signet Jewelers hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 10:01 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/signet/mediaframe/36060/indexr.html

Technicals

52-week high: $31.44

52-week low: $5.60

Price action over last quarter: down 57.24%

Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd is a retailer of diamond jewelry. Its merchandise mix includes bridal, fashion, watches and others. The bridal category includes engagement, wedding and anniversary purchases. Its segments are the Sterling Jewelers division, the Zale division, and the UK Jewelry division. The Sterling Jewelers division consists of the stores which operate in malls and off-mall locations as Kay and Jared. The division also operates mall-based regional brands and the JamesAllen.com website. The Zale division consists of the two reportable segment, Zale Jewelry, and Piercing Pagoda. The UK Jewelry division consists of the stores operating as H.Samuel and Ernest Jones. It has business operations in the US and other countries and derives key revenue from the Sterling Jewelers division.