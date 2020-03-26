Movado Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) fell around 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 77.61% year over year to $0.15, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $190,983,000 lower by 4.21% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $185,000,000.

Guidance

Movado Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 10:03 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.movadogroup.com/investors/news-and-events

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $40.20

Company's 52-week low was at $8.12

Price action over last quarter: down 43.16%

Company Description

Movado Group Inc designs develop, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. It operates through the Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segment. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment includes the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of watches of quality owned brands and licensed brands. Its Company Stores segment includes the company's retail outlet locations in the United States and Canada. The company generates maximum revenue from the Watch and Accessory Brands segment. Geographically, it derives majority revenue from the International location.