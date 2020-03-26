Market Overview

Recap: Titan Machinery Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 8:47am   Comments
Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 150.00% over the past year to $0.02, which beat the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $350,964,000 less by 2.41% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $362,500,000.

Outlook

Titan Machinery hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Titan Machinery hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 26, 2020

Time: 01:02 AM ET

Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1285797&tp_key=7c0d4020fa

Technicals

52-week high: $21.88

Company's 52-week low was at $6.96

Price action over last quarter: down 45.77%

Company Description

Titan Machinery Inc sells and services agricultural and construction equipment in the United States and Europe. The company sells and repairs agricultural equipment, including machinery and attachments for large-scale farming and home and gardening purposes, as well as construction equipment. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment which generate majority revenue distributes and sells machinery, equipment transportation, global positioning system signal subscriptions and finance products for farming operations. The Construction segment markets and trades heavy equipment for building purposes. The International segment rents out machinery and equipment for farming, construction and landscaping.

 

