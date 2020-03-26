Recap: Intelgenx Technologies Q4 Earnings

Shares of Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) remained unaffected at $0.26 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.03), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $68,000 less by 89.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,000.

Guidance

Intelgenx Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Intelgenx Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 07, 2019

Time: 04:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2080118&sessionid=1&key=7B713FDAD8E9001FC5B1F48BFCB73032®Tag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $0.30

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: down 57.72%

Company Description

Intelgenx Technologies Corp is an oral drug delivery company. The company is focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilmTM technology platform. Intelegenx focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. Intelegenx offers its partners a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, including pharmaceutical R&D, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer and manufacturing scale-up, and commercial manufacturing.