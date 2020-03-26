Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Intelgenx Technologies Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 26, 2020 8:50am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Intelgenx Technologies (OTC:IGXT) remained unaffected at $0.26 after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% year over year to ($0.03), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.03).

Revenue of $68,000 less by 89.54% year over year, which beat the estimate of $60,000.

Guidance

Intelgenx Technologies hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Intelgenx Technologies hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Nov 07, 2019

Time: 04:03 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2080118&sessionid=1&key=7B713FDAD8E9001FC5B1F48BFCB73032&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $0.30

52-week low: $0.24

Price action over last quarter: down 57.72%

Company Description

Intelgenx Technologies Corp is an oral drug delivery company. The company is focused on the development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical oral films based on its proprietary VersaFilmTM technology platform. Intelegenx focuses on the development of novel oral immediate-release and controlled-release products for the pharmaceutical market. Intelegenx offers its partners a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical services, including pharmaceutical R&D, clinical monitoring, regulatory support, tech transfer and manufacturing scale-up, and commercial manufacturing.

 

Related Articles (IGXT)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: FDA Nod For Bristol-Myers Squibb, Xencor Licenses Tech To Vir For COVID-19 Treatment, Delay In Pfizer's Upjohn-Mylan Merger
The Week Ahead In Biotech: Bristol-Myers, Rockwell Medical Await FDA Decisions, COVID-19 Updates In Focus
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For These March PDUFA Dates
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga