7 Stocks To Watch For March 26, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares rose 2.3% to $7.50 in after-hours trading.

(NYSE: SIG) to report quarterly earnings at $3.47 per share on revenue of $2.12 billion before the opening bell. Signet shares rose 2.3% to $7.50 in after-hours trading. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Micron shares surged 5.5% to $44.82 in the after-hours trading session.

(NASDAQ: MU) reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Wednesday. Micron shares surged 5.5% to $44.82 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Lululemon will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 1.2% to $196.00 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: LULU) to have earned $2.24 per share on revenue of $1.38 billion in the latest quarter. Lululemon will release earnings after the markets close. Lululemon shares gained 1.2% to $196.00 in after-hours trading. After the closing bell, GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.79 per share on revenue of $2.24 billion. GameStop shares slipped 1% to $4.13 in after-hours trading.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor