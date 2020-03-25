7 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Paychex shares jumped 18.2% to $59.56 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Paychex shares jumped 18.2% to $59.56 in after-hours trading. Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares jumped 9.9% to $79.51 in the after-hours trading session.

(NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares jumped 9.9% to $79.51 in the after-hours trading session. Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion in the latest quarter. Micron will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.5% to $43.50 in after-hours trading.

(NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion in the latest quarter. Micron will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.5% to $43.50 in after-hours trading. PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) disclosed that it has received the FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus RT-PCR test. PerkinElmer shares climbed 3% to $76.55 in the after-hours trading session.

Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.

Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor