7 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2020 5:12am   Comments
7 Stocks To Watch For March 25, 2020

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) to report quarterly earnings at $0.96 per share on revenue of $1.14 billion before the opening bell. Paychex shares jumped 18.2% to $59.56 in after-hours trading.
  • Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its third quarter on Tuesday. Nike shares jumped 9.9% to $79.51 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) to have earned $0.37 per share on revenue of $4.69 billion in the latest quarter. Micron will release earnings after the markets close. Micron shares rose 0.5% to $43.50 in after-hours trading.
  • PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI) disclosed that it has received the FDA emergency use authorization for its coronavirus RT-PCR test. PerkinElmer shares climbed 3% to $76.55 in the after-hours trading session.

  • After the closing bell, HB Fuller Co (NYSE: FUL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.34 per share on revenue of $652.85 million. HB Fuller shares slipped 0.1% to $26.97 in after-hours trading.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) reported better-than-expected results for its third quarter. AAR shares climbed 17.3% to $17.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE: WGO) to report quarterly earnings at $0.67 per share on revenue of $613.97 million before the opening bell. Winnebago shares gained 1.2% to $24.40 in after-hours trading.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

