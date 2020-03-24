Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why IHS Markit's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
March 24, 2020 12:05pm   Comments
Share:

IHS Markit (NASDAQ: INFO) shares are trading higher on Tuesday after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter EPS and sales results.

The company reported quarterly earnings of 66 cents per share, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 64 cents by 3.13%. This is a 10% increase over earnings of 60 cents per share from the same period last year.

The company reported quarterly sales of $1.081 billion, which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. This is a 3.35% increase over sales of $1.046 billion the same period last year.

IHS Markit shares were trading up 21% at $55.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $81.75 and a 52-week low of $44.81.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INFO)

Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Higher; IHS Markit Earnings Beat Expectations
IHS Markit: Q1 Earnings Insights
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge On Hopes Of Stimulus Package
6 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2020
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Monday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingEarnings News Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga