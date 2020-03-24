Recap: Neogen Q3 Earnings

Shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) fell 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 8.00% over the past year to $0.23, which missed the estimate of $0.27.

Revenue of $99,869,000 rose by 2.22% year over year, which missed the estimate of $102,420,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Neogen hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 24, 2020

Time: 01:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1224/33492

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $79.83

Company's 52-week low was at $48.91

Price action over last quarter: down 9.12%

Company Profile

Neogen Corp develops and markets a range of products related to food and animal safety. Its food safety segment sells diagnostic test kits to food producers and processors that detect harmful substances in human food and animal feed, like foodborne pathogens, natural toxins, food allergens, and pesticide residues. Most of these tests are disposable products. The animal safety segment manufactures pharmaceuticals, vaccines, veterinary instruments, rodenticides, and insecticides for the animal safety market. These products are largely used by the veterinary and agricultural industries. The animal safety segment generates over half of Neogen's revenue. The firm's customers are primarily located in the United States.