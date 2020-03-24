Market Overview

Tsakos Energy Navigation: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 24, 2020 8:50am   Comments
Shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) rose 2.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 525.00% over the past year to $0.34, which beat the estimate of $0.31.

Revenue of $175,386,000 rose by 14.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $151,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 24, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: http://tenn.irwebpage.com/webcast/cc_2019-4Q__page.html

Technicals

52-week high: $4.66

52-week low: $1.70

Price action over last quarter: down 42.54%

Company Overview

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd is a Bermuda-based seaborne transportation service provider. Its business involves transportation of liquid energy products such as crude oil and liquefied natural gas. Its carriers cater to national and international independent oil companies and refiners. The company generates revenue through charter contracts with its clients, which includes time, bareboat and voyage charters, contracts of affreightment and pool arrangements.

 

Posted-In: Earnings News

