Recap: QIWI Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 24, 2020 7:34am   Comments
Shares of QIWI (NASDAQ:QIWI) rose around 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose to $0.3 from $0.24 in the year-ago period.

Revenue rose to $101 million from $83.7 million year-over-year .

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

QIWI hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 24, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://investor.qiwi.com/events/event-details/qiwi-plc-fourth-quarter-2019-financial-results

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $25.25

Company's 52-week low was at $8.95

Price action over last quarter: down 45.58%

Company Overview

QIWI PLC is engaged in operating electronic online payment systems in Russia and sells electronic payment kiosks and maintains banking activity supporting the processing of payments. The company's reportable segments include Payment Services, Consumer Financial Services, Small and Medium Enterprises, Rocketbank and Corporate and Other. It derives maximum revenue from the Payment Services segment. Geographically, it generates majority revenue from Russia and also has a presence in Other CIS, EU and Other countries.

 

Earnings News

