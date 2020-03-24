Recap: Cheetah Mobile Q4 Earnings

Shares of Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) rose 1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 132.10% year over year to ($0.26), which beat the estimate of ($0.42).

Revenue of $87,909,000 lower by 56.24% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $191,680,000.

Looking Ahead

For the first quarter, the company expects total revenue between $70 million and $78 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 24, 2020

Time: 12:00 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/cmcm/mediaframe/36268/indexr.html

Price Action

52-week high: $7.08

Company's 52-week low was at $1.89

Price action over last quarter: down 38.30%

Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates primarily in the Chinese software application industry. The company was created from a merger between Kingsoft Security and Conew Image. Cheetah Mobile mainly develops software products that serve multiple purposes such as marketing, security and other mobile applications. Most of the company's revenue is generated from its marketing activities through the Cheetah Ad Platform, which serves as a global content promotional channel for its customers. The company also addresses mobile internet security issues through its products such as CM Security and Duba Anti-virus. Its products are powered by a cloud-based data analytics engine and are available on the three major platforms of Windows, iOS and Android.