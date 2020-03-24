6 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Wall Street expects Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 2.9% to $64.64 in after-hours trading.
- Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported that it is withdrawing its earnings forecast for the first quarter as its business is significantly impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The social media company expects a lower revenue year-over-year and is projected to post GAAP operating losses for the quarter. Twitter shares rose 0.9% to $24.90 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts are expecting IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion in the latest quarter. IHS Markit will release earnings before the markets open. IHS Markit shares dropped 5.2% to close at $45.40 on Monday.
- Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) announced plans to temporarily suspended production in North America. Thor Industries shares dropped 2.6% to $34.14 in the after-hours trading session.
- Analysts expect SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares gained 0.9% to $75.07 in after-hours trading.
- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) disclosed a proposed common stock offering. The company’s shares jumped around 39% on Monday after the company reported a deal to jointly develop self-assembling vaccine for potential coronavirus treatment. Hoth Therapeutics shares fell 6.4% to $3.50 in the after-hours trading session.
