6 Stocks To Watch For March 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 5:02am   Comments
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:

  • Wall Street expects Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion after the closing bell. Nike shares rose 2.9% to $64.64 in after-hours trading.
  • Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) reported that it is withdrawing its earnings forecast for the first quarter as its business is significantly impacted by the novel coronavirus outbreak. The social media company expects a lower revenue year-over-year and is projected to post GAAP operating losses for the quarter. Twitter shares rose 0.9% to $24.90 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts are expecting IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE: INFO) to have earned $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion in the latest quarter. IHS Markit will release earnings before the markets open. IHS Markit shares dropped 5.2% to close at $45.40 on Monday.

  • Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE: THO) announced plans to temporarily suspended production in North America. Thor Industries shares dropped 2.6% to $34.14 in the after-hours trading session.
  • Analysts expect SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion after the closing bell. SYNNEX shares gained 0.9% to $75.07 in after-hours trading.
  • Hoth Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: HOTH) disclosed a proposed common stock offering. The company’s shares jumped around 39% on Monday after the company reported a deal to jointly develop self-assembling vaccine for potential coronavirus treatment. Hoth Therapeutics shares fell 6.4% to $3.50 in the after-hours trading session.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

