Earnings Scheduled For March 24, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 24, 2020 3:45am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE: INFO) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $1.08 billion.
  • Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.27 per share on revenue of $102.42 million.
  • Qiwi plc (NASDAQ: QIWI) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $18.87 per share on revenue of $6.31 billion.
  • LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.27 per share on revenue of $363.22 million.
  • Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.13 per share.
  • Francesca's Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: FRAN) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.07 per share on revenue of $6.89 million.
  • Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE: CMCM) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.42 per share on revenue of $191.68 million.
  • Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $151.50 million.

 

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.60 per share on revenue of $9.84 billion.
  • SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE: SNX) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $3.11 per share on revenue of $5.39 billion.
  • Steelcase Inc. (NYSE: SCS) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.32 per share on revenue of $914.80 million.
  • AAR Corp. (NYSE: AIR) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.64 per share on revenue of $550.29 million.
  • Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: GO) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.17 per share on revenue of $653.93 million.
  • At Home Group Inc. (NYSE: HOME) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.36 per share on revenue of $396.70 million.
  • ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE: PUMP) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.31 per share on revenue of $403.95 million.
  • ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $7.09 million.
  • Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) is projected to post quarterly loss at $0.09 per share on revenue of $66.59 million.

