Why Unit Corp's Stock Is Trading Lower Today

Unit Corporation (NYSE: UNT) shares were trading lower on Monday, after the company reported fourth-quarter EPS results down from last year.

Unit contracts to drill onshore oil and natural gas wells. The company's operations are located in the Anadarko and Arkoma Basins, as well as the south Texas and Permian Basins.

Unit Corporation shares were trading down 20.19% at 31 cents on Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $16.25 and a 52-week low of 15 cents.

