6 Stocks To Watch For March 23, 2020
Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:
- Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) disclosed that it its withdrawing its guidance for full year 2020. The company said it expects Q1 results to be impacted by coronavirus. Cummins shares dropped 1.8% to close at $116.48 on Friday.
- Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ: FTSV) reported a Q4 loss of $0.61 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.56 per share. The company’s revenue came in at $0 million for the quarter. Forty Seven shares gained 0.5% to close at $91.84 on Friday.
- Wall Street expects Cango Inc - ADR (NYSE: CANG) to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $416.56 million after the closing bell. Cango shares rose 1.8% to close at $5.10 on Friday.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Choosing the best broker is an important part of being a successful trader or investor
- Macy's Inc (NYSE: M) disclosed that it is withdrawing its 2020 sales and earnings guidance. The company also elected to access $1.5 billion available under revolving credit facility. The company is suspending its regular quarterly cash dividend. Macy's shares fell 1.5% to $5.93 in the after-hours trading session.
- Enservco Corp (NYSE: ENSV) reported a net loss of $0.06 per share, versus a year-ago loss of $0.01 per share. Total revenue fell 39% to $8.1 million. Enservco shares dipped 4% to $0.095 in the after-hours trading session.
- Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ: AUB) reported the suspension of its buyback program. Atlantic Union Bankshares shares declined 11.5% to $20.98 in the after-hours trading session.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Stocks To WatchEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets Trading Ideas