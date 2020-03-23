Market Overview

Earnings Scheduled For March 23, 2020

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2020 4:32am   Comments
Companies Reporting Before The Bell

  • So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY) is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.86 per share on revenue of $340.89 million.
  • Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.12 per share on revenue of $6.19 million.
  • LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Jianpu Technology Inc. (NYSE: JT) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Fujian Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ: BHAT) is projected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE: CEL) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

  • Cango Inc. (NYSE: CANG) is expected to post quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $416.56 million.
  • Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ: PANL) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.10 per share on revenue of $99.37 million.
  • Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAVN) is projected to post quarterly earnings at $0.05 per share on revenue of $89.55 million.
  • electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECOR) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.29 per share.
  • Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ: MPVD) is estimated to post quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share.
  • Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG) is projected to post earnings for its fourth quarter.
  • AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEYE) is expected to post quarterly loss at $0.30 per share on revenue of $3.14 million.

Posted-In: Earnings ScheduledEarnings News Pre-Market Outlook Markets

