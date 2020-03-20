Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Pyxis Tankers Q4 Earnings
Benzinga News Desk  
 
March 20, 2020 7:31am   Comments
Share:

Shares of Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) fell around 3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 66.67% year over year to ($0.04), which missed the estimate of ($0.02).

Revenue of $7,260,000 lower by 2.88% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $7,580,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 20, 2020

Time: 10:04 PM ET

Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fpro.benzinga.com%2Fdashboard%2F&eventid=2154334&sessionid=1&key=17CDAB25330437FA36A2413D3A63C90C&regTag=&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $1.80

Company's 52-week low was at $0.62

Price action over last quarter: down 32.77%

Company Profile

Pyxis Tankers Inc is a United States-based international maritime transportation company which focuses on the product tanker sector. It owns a fleet which comprises of double hull product tankers employed under a mix of short- and medium-term time charters and spot charters. The fleet owned by the company includes Pyxis Epsilon, Pyxis Theta, Pyxis Malou, Pyxis Delta, Northsea Alpha, and Northsea Beta. Each of the vessels in the fleet is capable of transporting refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, fuel oil, and other liquid bulk items, such as vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

 

Related Articles (PXS)

Earnings Scheduled For March 20, 2020
12 Marine Shipping Stocks Moving In Monday's Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Earnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Daily Analyst Rating
A summary of each day’s top rating changes from sell-side analysts on the street.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com

1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga